If you've recently bought a Pixel 4 or 4 XL for some reason — still a hot item among our readers — and regret not getting the fabric case for your device after a few close calls, you're in luck. Every so often, those cases come on sale for as much as half off their MSRP and it is as such today that Verizon's put them on sale.

Google's own fabric cases for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are available in Just Black at Verizon right now for $20. For the Pixel 4, the Sorta Smokey color is also available at the same price. You'll be able to charge your Pixel through Qi wireless charging with the case on.

As an aside, Verizon has made other Pixel 4 and 4 XL cases available at half-off as well. This offer is good while supplies last.

As we're writing this, most regions are currently under self-isolation measures due to the novel coronavirus. It's worth noting that the cases can still be picked up in-store where stores are open. Free same-day delivery from those stores may also be available. And, worse comes to worst, you can get a case shipped within 2 days.