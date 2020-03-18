In times of uncertainty, knowing that the most important devices in your life have a backup power supply can go a long way to ease concerns. Jackery's family of power products have always been a reliable way to stay charged up despite a continuously changing world. In recognition of Jackery Explorer Day, the company is now launching its biggest, most powerful charging solution to date: the Jackery 1000 Explorer Power Station.
The Jackery 1000 Explorer Power Station packs 1002Wh of power into a light and portable 22lbs. chassis. It has a 1000W output, and it can surge up to 2,000W when placed under load, which will come in handy when using its array of charging ports and outlets. The Jackery 1000 Explorer comes equipped with three standard AC sockets (with pure sine wave), dual USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and one 12V carport, making it mighty enough to charge mobile devices, laptops, and it can even power the most demanding electrical appliances.
A beefy power station requires a sustainable power source. The best way to keep the Jackery 1000 Explorer topped off and ready to meet your charging needs is to connect it to two Jackery SolarSaga 100W Solar Panels. With solar fast-charging MPPT technology, the rechargeable battery on the Jackery Explorer 1000 can be completely replenished in just 9 hours, no additional generators, fumes, or effort required. That means you will have access to green, renewable, off-the-grid energy, regardless of what life throws your way.
The Jackery 1000 Explorer Power Station is available starting today at Amazon and Jackery's website. In order snag the 1000 Explorer at its best price, make sure you use the coupon codes listed below at checkout. For the 1000 Explorer + 2 SolarSaga bundle, you will need to manually add the Power Station and two Solar Panels to your cart before the code will work.
- Jackery 1000 Explorer Power Station (USA) — $799 ($200 off) with coupon code ALAT9ZNY (Amazon, Jackery)
- Jackery 1000 Explorer Power Station (CDN) — $1,099 ($300 off) with coupon code YQR2KMOC (Amazon, Jackery)
- Jackery 1000 Explorer Power Station (Amazon) + 2 SolarSaga Panels 100W (Amazon) — $1,299.97 ($300 off) with coupon code V64BLHMS
Interested in a sponsored post or other advertising options? Fill out this form.
Comments