Assistant is a convenient way of interacting with your phone when your hands aren't free, especially when driving or cooking. Google's helper can already send messages over native and third-party apps, such as WhatsApp, Viber, Telegram, and WeChat. The service just got the ability to do so with Line, too, making it easier for users to keep in touch with friends without touching their device.

To use the feature, you can now ask Assistant to "send a Line message," or "read my Line messages." To do so, Assistant will retrieve the new messages from your notifications and read them out loud, which can be handy when driving.

The functionality is only available in English and Japanese for the time being and doesn't support group chats. Similarly, there's no option to place calls, which is surprising given Assistant can call people using WhatsApp.

It's interesting Line is integrating with Assistant, as the company has its own competitor called Clova. Let's hope they'll work on further enhancing the integration between the two services, bringing it on part with WhatsApp.