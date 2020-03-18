



Behaviour Interactive has announced that its asymmetric survival horror game Dead by Daylight is coming to Android and iOS before the end of 2019. It will be a free release, and the beta will land in select regions before the official worldwide launch.

The trailer above shows off a few seconds of gameplay at the tail end, though it's conspicuously provided in a small window instead of fullscreen. If you look closely, you'll notice many low res textures and blocky graphics. While I suppose a loss in graphical fidelity isn't unexpected for a mobile port, it's also not that surprising since the PC and console releases are known for their poor optimization. Of course, this is just an early promotional trailer, and the graphics may improve as development moves forward, though I do have to question why a developer would willingly announce a game while shying away from showing how it plays or looks. Luckily the devs will provide a gameplay live stream on June 26th, for those that would like to take a closer look.

Behaviour Interactive has made it clear that the mobile port of Dead by Daylight will retain the core 4-vs-1 asymmetrical survival horror gameplay of the PC and console releases, but it would appear that a few UI elements have been adjusted to better suit touchscreen play. The title will land on the Play Store as a free release, but so far no monetization details have been provided. We do know that users will have to play on a device that supports Android 7 or later and that the recommended hardware for our platform is a Galaxy S7 or its equivalent.

As we move closer to the beta and the official release of Dead by Daylight on Android I'm sure more details will crop up. If you'd like to pre-register for the title to ensure that Behaviour Interactive's newsletters and promotions won't pass you by, you can sign-up on the official website linked as the source below.