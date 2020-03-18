Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. Since the majority of the world is stuck at home, it would appear that many developers have caught on that they have a captive audience, and so I have a boatload of app and game sales to share today. Most notably, KORG is still offering its $20 Kaossilator synthesizer app free of charge. But KORG isn't the only one giving away free stuff, and so if you're looking for a few kids games to occupy your children during these trying times, the free games section of today's roundup contains more than a few worthwhile educational titles, such as Dr. Panda School. Of course, if you're a die-hard gamer, then you're going to want to cruise on down to the game sales section of the roundup to check out The Swords of DittoThumper: Pocket Edition, and Lumino City. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 31 temporarily free and 90 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. EZ Notes - Notepad notes, voice notes, to-do notes $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. NT Converter - Unit Converter Premium $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Crypto Helper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. KORG Kaossilator for Android $19.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Genetic Helper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Neurosimulator Vol.I $13.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Poesi - Enjoy German Poetry $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Bike Repair (AdFree) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. VHF Trainer $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. Little Mouse's Encyclopedia $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Grow Spaceship VIP - Galaxy Battle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Crisis of the Middle Ages $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Kingdom Rush Frontiers $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Kingdom Rush Origins $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. LETHAL JUDGMENT EX $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. When Silence Fell - A Dark Interactive Story $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Dr. Panda & Toto's Treehouse $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Dr. Panda School $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Hoopa City $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Infinity Heroes VIP : Idle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Memory Game - Official $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. My PlayHome : Play Home Doll House $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Super God Blade VIP : Spin the Ultimate Top! $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. Archery Physics Shooting Challenge FPS $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Card Crusade $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Mental Hospital III $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Sudoku Deluxe VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. Bottom of the 9th $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Numerico $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Peppa Pig: Party Time $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Sizzle & Stew $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. My Jump 2: Measure your jump $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. My Lift: Measure your max strength $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
  3. Sleep as Android Unlock 💤 Sleep cycle smart alarm $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. Baby Sleep PRO 🍼 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Daily Workouts $19.99 -> $13.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. Lullaby Add-on 🎵 for Sleep as Android + Mindroid $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  7. Mindroid 🧠 PRO Unlock $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  8. NT Calculator - Extensive Calculator Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  9. PowerLine PRO Unlock $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  10. SayIt Full Unlock $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  11. Twilight Pro Unlock $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  12. Learn C# .NET Programming - PRO (NO ADS) $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  13. QR Code & Barcode Scanner - PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  14. EvoWallet - Money Tracker [Premium] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  15. HttpCanary (Premium) $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  16. Photo Exif Editor Pro - Metadata Editor $2.20 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  17. Starting Strength Official $16.99 -> $7.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  18. Battery Widget Reborn 2020 $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. Dragon Drum Machine - Synth drums for Android $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. Hydro Coach PRO - Drink water $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  21. Millimeter Pro - screen ruler, protractor, level $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  22. Popup Widget 3 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  23. Smart Wi-Fi Hotspot PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  24. Adrian James Bootcamp $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  25. AKC Math Agility $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  26. KnowledgeBase Builder $10.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  27. PD Pupil Distance for Eyeglasses & VR Headset $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. LASERBREAK 2 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Dark Tower $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Devyne: Unknown (Retro Adventure RPG) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Slayaway Camp: 1980's Horror Puzzle Fun! $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Solitaire Dungeon Escape 2 $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. Let's Break Stuff! Premium $2.12 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. 10000000 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Dead Synchronicity: TCT $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Downwell - ON SALE FOR A LIMITED TIME! $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Fait $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Grandpa's Table HD $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Katy & Bob: Safari Café $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Lost Artifacts: Ice Queen $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Minit $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. Nostalgia.NES Pro (NES Emulator) $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  16. One Up - Lemonade Rush ! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  17. OUT OF THE BOX $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  18. Photographs - Puzzle Stories $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  19. Reigns $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  20. Reigns: Game of Thrones $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  21. Reigns: Her Majesty $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  22. Rotate To Shape $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  23. SPACEPLAN $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  24. Tallowmere $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  25. The Swords of Ditto - ON SALE FOR A LIMITED TIME! $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  26. Thinking With Magnets 1 $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  27. Three Kingdoms The Last Warlord $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  28. Umiro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  29. Volt $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  30. Witcheye $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  31. WordMix Pro - a living crossword puzzle $2.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  32. You Must Build A Boat $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  33. 7Days : Decide your story .Choice game $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  34. 9th Dawn II 2 RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  35. Agatha Knife $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  36. AntVentor: Puzzle Adventure $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  37. DeepSeaGirl [Story of Ari] $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  38. fMSX Deluxe - Complete MSX Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  39. Magibot $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  40. Rima: The Story Begins - Adventure Game $7.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  41. Sorcery! $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  42. Sorcery! 2 $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  43. Sorcery! 4 $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  44. Storm Rush $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  45. The Dew $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  46. Castle Of Awa - Relaxing challenges $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  47. Devyne: Saga (text-based Adventure RPG) $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  48. Lumino City $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  49. QB - a cube's tale $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  50. Reventure $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  51. Thumper: Pocket Edition $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  52. San Juan $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  53. Teach Your Monster to Read: Phonics & Reading Game $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  54. Zoombinis $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. Infinite S9 Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. Caelus Black Icon Pack - Black Linear Icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Caelus Icon Pack - Colorful Linear Icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Caelus White Icon Pack - White Linear Icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Iconix - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Dark Void - Black Circle Icons (Pro Version) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Flight Dark - Flat Icon Theme (Pro Version) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Flight - Flat Minimalist Icons (Pro Version) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. World Clock Widget 2020 Pro $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days