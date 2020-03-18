Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. Since the majority of the world is stuck at home, it would appear that many developers have caught on that they have a captive audience, and so I have a boatload of app and game sales to share today. Most notably, KORG is still offering its $20 Kaossilator synthesizer app free of charge. But KORG isn't the only one giving away free stuff, and so if you're looking for a few kids games to occupy your children during these trying times, the free games section of today's roundup contains more than a few worthwhile educational titles, such as Dr. Panda School. Of course, if you're a die-hard gamer, then you're going to want to cruise on down to the game sales section of the roundup to check out The Swords of Ditto, Thumper: Pocket Edition, and Lumino City. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 31 temporarily free and 90 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- EZ Notes - Notepad notes, voice notes, to-do notes $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- NT Converter - Unit Converter Premium $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Crypto Helper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- KORG Kaossilator for Android $19.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Genetic Helper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Neurosimulator Vol.I $13.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Poesi - Enjoy German Poetry $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bike Repair (AdFree) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- VHF Trainer $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Little Mouse's Encyclopedia $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Grow Spaceship VIP - Galaxy Battle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Crisis of the Middle Ages $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Kingdom Rush Frontiers $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Kingdom Rush Origins $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- LETHAL JUDGMENT EX $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- When Silence Fell - A Dark Interactive Story $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Dr. Panda & Toto's Treehouse $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dr. Panda School $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hoopa City $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Infinity Heroes VIP : Idle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Memory Game - Official $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- My PlayHome : Play Home Doll House $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Super God Blade VIP : Spin the Ultimate Top! $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Archery Physics Shooting Challenge FPS $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Card Crusade $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mental Hospital III $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sudoku Deluxe VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bottom of the 9th $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Numerico $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Peppa Pig: Party Time $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sizzle & Stew $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- My Jump 2: Measure your jump $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- My Lift: Measure your max strength $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Sleep as Android Unlock 💤 Sleep cycle smart alarm $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Baby Sleep PRO 🍼 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Daily Workouts $19.99 -> $13.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Lullaby Add-on 🎵 for Sleep as Android + Mindroid $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Mindroid 🧠 PRO Unlock $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- NT Calculator - Extensive Calculator Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- PowerLine PRO Unlock $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- SayIt Full Unlock $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Twilight Pro Unlock $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Learn C# .NET Programming - PRO (NO ADS) $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- QR Code & Barcode Scanner - PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- EvoWallet - Money Tracker [Premium] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- HttpCanary (Premium) $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Photo Exif Editor Pro - Metadata Editor $2.20 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Starting Strength Official $16.99 -> $7.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Battery Widget Reborn 2020 $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dragon Drum Machine - Synth drums for Android $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hydro Coach PRO - Drink water $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Millimeter Pro - screen ruler, protractor, level $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Popup Widget 3 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Smart Wi-Fi Hotspot PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Adrian James Bootcamp $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- AKC Math Agility $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- KnowledgeBase Builder $10.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- PD Pupil Distance for Eyeglasses & VR Headset $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- LASERBREAK 2 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Dark Tower $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Devyne: Unknown (Retro Adventure RPG) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Slayaway Camp: 1980's Horror Puzzle Fun! $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Solitaire Dungeon Escape 2 $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Let's Break Stuff! Premium $2.12 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- 10000000 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dead Synchronicity: TCT $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Downwell - ON SALE FOR A LIMITED TIME! $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Fait $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Grandpa's Table HD $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Katy & Bob: Safari Café $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Lost Artifacts: Ice Queen $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Minit $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Nostalgia.NES Pro (NES Emulator) $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- One Up - Lemonade Rush ! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- OUT OF THE BOX $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Photographs - Puzzle Stories $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Reigns $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Reigns: Game of Thrones $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Reigns: Her Majesty $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Rotate To Shape $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- SPACEPLAN $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Tallowmere $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Swords of Ditto - ON SALE FOR A LIMITED TIME! $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Thinking With Magnets 1 $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Three Kingdoms The Last Warlord $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Umiro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Volt $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Witcheye $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- WordMix Pro - a living crossword puzzle $2.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- You Must Build A Boat $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- 7Days : Decide your story .Choice game $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- 9th Dawn II 2 RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Agatha Knife $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- AntVentor: Puzzle Adventure $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- DeepSeaGirl [Story of Ari] $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- fMSX Deluxe - Complete MSX Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Magibot $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rima: The Story Begins - Adventure Game $7.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sorcery! $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sorcery! 2 $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sorcery! 4 $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Storm Rush $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Dew $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Castle Of Awa - Relaxing challenges $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Devyne: Saga (text-based Adventure RPG) $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lumino City $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- QB - a cube's tale $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Reventure $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Thumper: Pocket Edition $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- San Juan $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Teach Your Monster to Read: Phonics & Reading Game $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Zoombinis $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Infinite S9 Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Caelus Black Icon Pack - Black Linear Icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Caelus Icon Pack - Colorful Linear Icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Caelus White Icon Pack - White Linear Icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Iconix - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dark Void - Black Circle Icons (Pro Version) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Flight Dark - Flat Icon Theme (Pro Version) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Flight - Flat Minimalist Icons (Pro Version) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- World Clock Widget 2020 Pro $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Comments