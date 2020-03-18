COVID-19 is having an unprecedented impact on our society, forcing many people around the world to stay home in order to flatten the coronavirus curve. To help you pass some time while you're stuck in your house or apartment, Noodlecake Studios has decided to offer its beautiful and calming titles Alto's Adventure and Alto's Odyssey free of charge for the next week.

Both Alto games are well received and among our favorite titles for Android, thanks to their excellent gameplay and their beautiful and mindfully crafted graphics. There isn't too much of a difference between the 2016 and 2018 releases — both are side scrollers where you find yourself sliding and jumping across landscapes while you collect coins to upgrade your character. There are also challenges you can complete to raise your level. An additional Zen Mode lets you chill out and enjoy the game design without worrying about mistakes, upgrades, or coins.

We’ve decided to make Alto’s Adventure and Alto’s Odyssey available for free for the next week to help anyone who may be practicing social distancing or self-isolation. We hope Alto and the gang can bring a little calm into your homes during these difficult times. 💜 pic.twitter.com/v3On7ltp6X — Alto's Odyssey (@altosadventure) March 17, 2020

Right now, you can grab both games on the Play Store for free. Since the tweet doesn't quite specify how long the deal lasts (the next seven days or through the next week?), you should get the games right now if you're interested.