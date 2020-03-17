Many of us often overlook the significant role that our phone’s storage plays in making operation feel snappy. Faster storage modules bring about a great deal of improvement and are becoming increasingly crucial with newfound camera features like 8K video recording — requiring a large chunk of bandwidth, given the final size of 8K videos. Future flagships will be capable of handling such data better using eUFS 3.1 modules, which Samsung has recently started to mass-produce.

While the sequential read speeds for UFS 3.1 have remained unchanged from the current 3.0 version at 2,100MB/s, a bigger change is seen in the write speeds, which grow nearly threefold. The new storage standard can sequentially write at up to 1,200MB/s versus the 410MB/s of 3.0. Random read and write rates have also improved, but the difference isn’t as dramatic. These new flash memory chips are already found inside the Galaxy S20 line, and their mass production will ensure wider availability.

Transfer speeds compared with previous generations.

Samsung is focusing on the flagship handset market with these eUFS 3.1 modules, which are currently being produced with 512GB capacity. 256GB and 128GB options are expected to join soon.