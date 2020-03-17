The developer behind the much-acclaimed mobile survival game Crashlands has been working on a 2D platforming sandbox called Levelhead, and it's been available on Steam in early access since 2019. Well, the title just popped up on the Google Play Store this morning, and it's currently available for pre-registration. We've also learned that the game will be officially released on Android on April 30th for $6.99, and it will include Google Play Pass support.
As expected, the above trailer for Levelhead offers the wonderfully quirky humor Butterscotch Shenanigans is best known for. Essentially it will be your job to train delivery robots by building 2D platforming stages to simulate the shipping dangers of the real world. Of course, since this is a sandbox game where level design is a primary mechanic, you can expect all of the craziness that sandbox games boring, which means players can build absurd contraptions, such as working calculators, directly in the game. Of course, since players can share their user-created levels, the excruciating difficulty found in similar titles (such as Mario Maker) is expected, especially since the primary campaign isn't a cakewalk, with difficulty that ramps up quickly.
Like the majority of Butterscotch Shenanigans titles, cross-platform support will be included with the release of Levelhead, as well as cross-save and cross-play support. This level of cross-compatibility also means user-created levels will be accessible from all platforms, regardless of where these levels were created. Clearly, Butterscotch Shenanigans is aiming to offer a smooth experience no matter your device of choice, which is definitely appreciated in our multi-device world.
As it stands, we already know Levelhead will arrive on Android the same day it does every other platform, April 30th. Luckily the mobile version will be offered at a much lower price than it's console and PC brethren. This means people will be able to pick it up from the Play Store for $6.99, instead of paying the $20 asking price for the PC and console version.
So now that we know when the game will arrive, and at what price, there's little left to do but wait for the official release. Of course, if you're eager to get your hands on the sandbox platformer, and would like to receive a notification when it's launched, feel free to pre-register through the Play Store widget below.
Platformer Maker Levelhead brings cross-platform level building to the world on April 30th
St. Louis, MO — March 17, 2020 — Levelhead, the platformer maker from award-winning studio Butterscotch Shenanigans, announces its release date for April 30th 2020 with a new trailer. Levelhead is slated to release on the Epic Games Store, Xbox, Xbox Game Pass, the Windows Store, Switch, Steam, the App Store, and the Google Play Store, including Play Pass.
The news comes alongside the announcement that Levelhead will be coming to the Epic Games Store and Google Play Pass on launch day.
“Levelhead is all about bringing players together, and players these days straddle many platforms.” said Sam Coster, co-founder of Butterscotch Shenanigans. “We’re pushing the game industry’s standard for data portability forward by allowing players to seamlessly pick up and play their saves across any device. We’ve created a fluid play experience that goes well beyond the traditional platform boundaries, from a big-screen console experience, to the convenience of mobile, and back to the precision of a keyboard, all without interruption or unnecessary data locking.”
Levelhead’s editor lets players use programmable switches, secrets, and hundreds of items to create incredible levels, from contraptions and calculators to side-scrolling adventures and metroidvanias. Players can move their works-in-progress to the cloud and continue editing them from anywhere. Once published, player levels are accessible from all platforms, regardless of where the level was created.
Levelhead will be available on Xbox, Switch, the Epic Games Store, and Steam for $19.99, and on the App Store and Google Play for $6.99. Players can wishlist, pre-purchase, and pre-register for the game on the platform of their choice beginning March 17, 2020. The game will also be available to subscribers of Xbox Game Pass and Google Play’s Play Pass on launch day. It currently supports English, Chinese (simplified), Russian, German, Brazilian Portuguese, French, Spanish (Latin), Spanish (Spain), Italian, Japanese, and Korean.
To learn more about Levelhead, visit the game’s official website.
About Butterscotch Shenanigans
Butterscotch Shenanigans is a fiercely independent, critically acclaimed videogame studio founded in 2012 by the brothers Seth, Sam, and Adam Coster. The studio focuses on making cross-platform, irreverent gaming experiences that bring joy and creative expression to their players.
