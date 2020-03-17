When Huawei announced the Mate X foldable phone back in February 2019, it didn't expect it would have to delay the device's release twice due to concerns over its folding screen's quality. When he Mate X finally came out in November, it unfortunately shipped with Android 9 and hasn't been updated to Google's latest offering since then. Thankfully, the device is now receiving Android 10.

EMUI 10, Huawei's software based on Android 10, has been available for the Mate X as a beta version since December 2019. The device is now receiving a stable version of the latest operating system, which brings performance improvements, an updated UI and color system, as well as a new dark mode, on top of the improvements brought by Android 10.

The latest update, version 10.0.1.115, is rolling out in batches and can be download over the air. In order to install it, it requires users to have v9.1.1.153 installed for stable builds, or v10.0.1.110 for beta testers.

Interestingly, the update comes shortly after Huawei announced the updated Mate Xs, which will ship with EMUI 10 — but no Google Apps.