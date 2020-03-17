JBL was one of the first companies to release a third-party Google Assistant smart display. While the JBL Link View certainly produces richer sound than any other Assistant display, the original $250 price tag was hard to justify. Now you can grab a refurbished unit for the low price of $69 from the company's eBay store. Nice.

The JBL Link View has an 8-inch HD touchscreen, two 10W front-facing speakers, a 5MP camera for Duo calls, and support for 802.11b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz/5GHz) Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2. It's also IPX4 splashproof, so you can keep it in a kitchen or bathroom without worrying too much about water damage. Software-wise, it's a Google Assistant smart speaker with a screen attached.

We tried out the JBL Link View in August 2018, and while the sound quality and overall build are excellent, the bulkier design might not be for everyone. You can find our full review here, but keep in mind that many of the software-related complaints have been fixed since then (for example, there is support for more languages now).