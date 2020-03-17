Today several of the bigger technology and social media companies, including Google, Facebook, Reddit, Microsoft, and Twitter, issued a joint industry statement regarding their response to the coronavirus. All of the companies are committed to "combating fraud and misinformation."

The technology industry is working closely together in coordination with government healthcare agencies around the world on COVID-19 response efforts. Read our full statement. pic.twitter.com/Xn0fhyJLXm — Google Public Policy (@googlepubpolicy) March 17, 2020

All the companies have also agreed that fighting the spread of misinformation, in isolation, isn't enough. Each will also take steps to ensure authoritative content is more easily surfaced, and they will aid governments in the spread of critical updates.

The full statement is just below:

"We are working closely together on COVID-19 response efforts. We're helping millions of people stay connected while also jointly combating fraud and misinformation about the virus, elevating authoritative content on our platforms, and sharing critical updates in coordination with government healthcare agencies around the world. We invite other companies to join us as we work to keep our communities healthy and safe."

Google has already been working to ensure that the Play Store points folks in the direction of better information, and basic Google Search results already show an "SOS" warning, surfacing more useful information. The company is also working to build an information site for the US Government, and two days ago it detailed all the other ways it was trying to help across its various services.

On top of these companies' efforts to reduce the spread of misinformation on their platforms, we have our own tips for hunting down accurate news and staying sane in these trying times.