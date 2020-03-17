Google has just announced that its upcoming Cloud Next conference, previously set to be online-only from April 6-8th, will be postponed. A specific date has not been set for the delay, but the company was explicit that the decision to cancel the event came down to coronavirus concerns. With even online events now being canceled, is I/O 2020 next?

This is the second time that Google has walked back Cloud Next 2020, which was previously changed from an in-person event to an online-only event at the start of the month. Even though risks for attendees were significantly reduced, Google has apparently decided the risks to its customers and employees were still too great.

A new date for Cloud Next 2020 will be shared later when Google has "a better sense of the evolving situation." Google I/O's now online-only event is planned for the following month, set for May 12-14th. While that still leaves plenty of time for things to change, this could indicate that it too may ultimately be delayed if circumstances don't improve.