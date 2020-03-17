Perhaps you, like many others, are cloistered at home and getting a bit bored. If you're a Google One subscriber, you may have a little surprise in your inbox. Google is sending out $5 vouchers that you can spend on anything in the Play Store.

If you have the email offering the credit, simply click the included link to add it to your account. You must do so by June 29th, and the credits will expire if not used by September 29th. You can spend the money on apps, games, movies, music, or books in the Play Store.

So far, we've only gotten many reports of this promotion in the US and a few in India. We don't know if it will expand to other regions, but that would be nice.