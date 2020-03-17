The Asus ROG Phone II is an absolute unit of a gaming handset that packs all of the best hardware currently out there, and luckily, the manufacturer has decided not to divert too much from the stock Android interface. It still took it quite some time to update the phone, though: Four months after Asus started the initial Android 10 beta for the ROG Phone II, the device is now finally receiving the stable release of the software.
Other than a plethora of small tweaks and fixes, there are some bigger standout features coming with Android 10: a system-wide dark theme, privacy enhancements for location permissions, and fully gestural navigation. Since Asus sticks pretty close to stock Android on its latest phones, you won't find many other changes, though.
Starting from today, #ROGPhoneII users will begin to see the Android 10 update hit their devices.#GameChanger pic.twitter.com/15MA2Y2XaV
— ROG Global (@ASUS_ROG) March 9, 2020
The update is currently rolling out as a 1GB big OTA update. Right now, a lot of people say they're receiving notifications but the download doesn't start, so you need to check the system section of your phone's settings to see if it's already really available to you.
Changelog
The update has been rolling out for a while already, but now Asus has published a changelog. Apart from the general system changes detailed above, there are some device-specific enhancements on board:
Version: 17.0210.2001.60
Model Name: ROG Phone II (ZS660KL)
Release Date: 2020/03/17
Release Note:
- When reboot the device after system upgrade, dark screen will last about 30 seconds, depending on data size, before startup animation. Please be patient.
- Please back up your data before upgrading to Android 10. If you want to downgrade your device’s software version to Android 9 by official software package, it will erase all data from your device’s internal storage.
- Upgraded system to Android 10
- Support Google Play system update
- Removed Go2Pay and tags ability in Gallery
- Support more Aura system lighting scenarios when mounting Lighting Armor Case
- Added advanced settings to brightness bar on the Quick Settings panel
- Applied Call Exclusive mode system-wide. Removed the related setting from Armoury Crate
- Added a setting to change the style of power button menu
- Added fully gestural navigation in Display setting
- Support Android 10 Dark Theme
- Added "Suggested actions and replies" in notifications’ advanced setting
- Changed the add Wi-Fi network design
- Some 3rd party apps aren’t compatible with Android 10 yet
- The "Gestures on dark screen" will be turned off after system upgrade
ASUS has also added the Android 10 image to its website for sideloading (click show all to see it), so if you don't want to wait for the OTA to roll out to you, flash away.
- Source:
- @ASUS_ROG
Comments