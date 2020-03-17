Amazon's Fire tablets are incredibly cheap for the hardware you get, and the current-generation Fire HD 8 isn't actually a bad device — as long as you stick to media consumption and gaming. The Fire HD 8 has been discounted to just $49.99 in a one-day sale, $30 below the usual price.

The current Fire HD 8 tablet was released in 2017, and the specific model on sale has an 8-inch 1280x800 IPS screen, a MediaTek MT8163V/B processor, 1.5GB RAM, and 16GB of internal storage (with a microSD card slot). On the software side of things, you get Fire OS 6, based on Android 7.1 Nougat. The model on sale is also the 'Special Offers' variant, so you get ads on the lockscreen.

This is not a powerful tablet by any means, but the 720p IPS display and side-facing speakers are good enough for watching movies/TV, reading ebooks, and basic web browsing. We have a guide for installing the Play Store, if you're interested in doing that.