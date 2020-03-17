While what feels like half of Europe has already imposed closures and restrictions on non-essentials stores, public spaces, and fitness studios, this phase of the COVID-19 response is only starting in the US. The second largest fitness chain in the country, Fitness 24, has decided to take the step proactively and closed all of its locations Monday, March 16. In order to keep you fit in the meantime, the company offers premium content in its 24GO app free of charge.

The 24GO app already provides members with about 1,500 workouts, but as long as gyms are closed, many premium subscription features available in the app will become free of charge. You can access audio coaching that usually costs $4 monthly and Les Mills classes, normally $10 a month, without paying a cent. These are both available in the app, but you can also explore them on the 24 Hour Fitness website.

Additionally, the company will extend your membership for the same period of time that the clubs are closed. Let's hope 24 Hour Fitness won't start defaulting on rent payments and survives this crisis.