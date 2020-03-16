Are you a fan of Samsung phones with large screens but don't want to drop $1000 or more on a Galaxy S20? Then you may be interested in the latest DOTD at Amazon, where you can grab a factory unlocked Galaxy Note9 in the color of your choice. While both storage options are discounted, the 128GB version is the star of this sale as it's available for an all-time low of $599.99 after a $400 markdown. The 512GB model is currently available for $749.99, which is $500 less than the MSRP but doesn't quite stack up to discounts we've seen in the past.

Throughout our review, we were impressed by the Note9's 4000mAh battery, 6.4" AMOLED display, and zippy performance from its Snapdragon 845 processor. Being a Note, it also comes with the obligatory S-Pen that can function as a camera shutter button or a presentation slide remote. The timing of this sale couldn't be much better as the Galaxy Note9 received an update earlier this month that included One UI 2.0 and Android 10 earlier this month.

This discount comes directly from Samsung's Amazon page, and all of the products featured in today's sale come with a manufacturer's warranty. These sales are good until either the on-page timer or available inventory runs out, and this a sizeable sale on a factory unlocked device, so anyone interested should grab one of these while they still can.