Nvidia released two new Shield TV devices late last year: a sequel to the existing Shield set-top box, and a new slightly-cheaper streaming stick. The latter usually costs $150, but it has already gone on sale for $130 once. If you missed out on that deal, here's another chance to get the new stick at a lower price.

Amazon currently has the Nvidia Shield TV 2019 model for $129.99, a discount of $20 from the usual price. The stick has a Tegra X1+ processor, 2GB of RAM, and 8GB of internal storage. There's also a microSD card slot for adding more storage, and an Ethernet jack for a wired network connection. The main differences compared to the larger Shield box is that this unit has less RAM (2GB vs 3GB) and uses 32-bit Android TV to reduce memory usage.

For more details, check out our review of the Shield TV stick. You can pick one up at the link below.