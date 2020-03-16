Nvidia released two new Shield TV devices late last year: a sequel to the existing Shield set-top box, and a new slightly-cheaper streaming stick. The latter usually costs $150, but it has already gone on sale for $130 once. If you missed out on that deal, here's another chance to get the new stick at a lower price.
Amazon currently has the Nvidia Shield TV 2019 model for $129.99, a discount of $20 from the usual price. The stick has a Tegra X1+ processor, 2GB of RAM, and 8GB of internal storage. There's also a microSD card slot for adding more storage, and an Ethernet jack for a wired network connection. The main differences compared to the larger Shield box is that this unit has less RAM (2GB vs 3GB) and uses 32-bit Android TV to reduce memory usage.
For more details, check out our review of the Shield TV stick. You can pick one up at the link below.
If you prefer buying from other stores, the Shield TV is now on sale at Best Buy, B&H Photo, and a few other retailers.
