Bose has been one of the most popular brands when it comes to ANC headphones. However, Sony has managed to dethrone the title with its WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling headset, which has been praised as one of the best on the market. Sadly, the device traditionally sells for about $350, which can be a roadblock for many. Thankfully, you can now snatch a new pair for just $230, which is $120 off the MSRP.

In addition to active noise cancelation, the headphones feature touch controls, a USB-C port for charging, and Alexa. In our review, we particularly appreciated the WH-1000XM3's built and sound quality, battery life, and excellent noise isolation. We were disappointed by their high price, but this $120 markdown helps alleviate this drawback.

The deal is valid until tonight, and only the black model is marked down. It does come with Sony's one-year warranty in North America, which means you won't have to worry if your headphones stop working.