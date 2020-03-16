Amid falling sales and increasing competition from its peers, Motorola has undoubtedly seen better days, even after its Lenovo acquired it. Despite that, the company has continued its efforts in the budget to mid-range line with developing markets in focus, while it's also expected to re-enter flagship territory after being virtually absent for a while. Within days of bringing the Moto G8 to some key markets, Motorola today introduced the entry-level e6s (stylized as e6s) with a dual rear camera setup.

The Moto e6s comes in two striking gradient hues and takes design cues from recent Motorola phones for its bifurcated camera housing. It has a water-repellent coating for protection against occasional splashes and includes a fingerprint scanner on its back. The phone's notched LCD screen measures 6.1 inches and has an HD+ resolution. Under the hood, an octa-core MediaTek processor keeps things running along with 2GB of RAM.

Over at the back, the primary 13MP camera is accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor for adding artificial bokeh to your images. The front-facing single 5MP sensor can also add softer backgrounds to your selfies, but those would be entirely software-induced. The e6s has a 3000mAh battery, which charges using a micro USB port, instead of the more modern Type-C. It also comes running an older OS version—Android Pie—likely with some enhancements from Motorola.

Specs Processor Octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor, 2GHz OS Android 9 Pie RAM 2GB Storage 32GB, expandable up to 256GB Display 6.1-inch Max Vision IPS LCD, HD+ (1560x720), 19.5:9, 282 PPI Battery 3000mAh, 5W charging Cameras (front) 5MP, f/2.2 Cameras (rear) 13MP, f/2.2, PDAF (main), 2MP, f/2.4 (depth) Connectivity Single/dual-SIM, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi n, Bluetooth 4.2 Dimensions 155.6 x 73 x 8.5mm, 160g Ports Micro USB, 3.5mm headphone jack Biometrics Rear-mounted fingerprint reader Colors Peacock Blue, Sunrise Red

As for the availability details, Motorola hasn’t shared much just yet, except for the fact that the e6s will launch in Latin America, Europe, and Asia in the coming weeks. More details on pricing should follow as the handset goes on sale in these regions.