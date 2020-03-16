Previous leaks have given us a pretty good idea of what the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro will look like, but with 10 days to go until the official unveiling, new leaked renders show off every color option for the upcoming phones. Huawei has also shared a teaser video on YouTube that shows off the sleek, curved edge of the display and confirms something we could have easily guessed: the cameras will be the key focus.

The video ends with #VisionaryPhotography and alludes to the sizable camera bump on the back of each model. Pro and Pro Premium varieties are expected to get periscope telephotos lenses alongside three or four other cameras, while the non-pro model will probably have a more conventional triple camera setup.

According to Evan Blass, who also circulated the last leaks, the P40 Pro Premium will come in black or white color options with ceramic rear sections. As we can see from the latest image he has shared, the regular P40 and P40 Pro will come in gray, orange, black, blue, and an aurora finish reminiscent of the pearlescent Samsung Galaxy S10. The launch event was due to take place on March 26 in Paris, but it's been moved to an online-only affair due to the coronavirus pandemic. We'll find out more about what Huawei's next flagship can do during the livestream.