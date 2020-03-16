Are you missing the days of regular visits to the movie theater while we all do our best to self-isolate? Thankfully, we have a deal on the Nebula Mars II portable projector from Anker that might be just the thing to bring a little of that movie theater magic to your isolation-induced binge-watching. Right now, you can pick one up for only $369.99, which is a savings of $130 off the MSRP.

During our review of the Mars II, we were impressed by its ~4-hour battery life, full-fledged Android OS, auto-focus, and the included Bluetooth audio-only mode. While the Nebula Mars II isn't the brightest portable projector from Nebula (that would be the 500 ANSI lumen Mars II Pro), its 300 ANSI lumen lamp still easily outshines any of Anker's Capsule lineup.

The Mars II, like many portable projectors, doesn't have the best built-in software experience. It comes with a third-party app store and no Google Play access, but this can easily be remedied by sideloading apps or by connecting a Chromecast, Android TV device, or game console over HDMI.

This deal has no set expiration, so make sure to grab one while you can. Depending on where you live, movie theaters may be in the process of temporarily closing. Thankfully, we can all choose to do the responsible thing and enjoy family movie night from home in the meantime.