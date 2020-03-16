Welcome to Monday, everyone. I know many of our readers may be self-quarantining due to the coronavirus, and so I'm happy to report that I have more than a few quality app sales to share today to keep everyone busy. First and foremost it would appear that KORG's synthesizer Kaossilator is still completely free to pick up (regularly $20), and on top of that Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition, Golf Peaks, and Space Grunts are on sale, three quality games that are perfect for wasting hours on end. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 37 temporarily free and 45 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. Time Guru Metronome $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. Skyclock $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Travel Safe - World Emergency Phone Numbers $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Wholesome World $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Word Resume Creator Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. KORG Kaossilator for Android $19.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Music Player Pro $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. QR and Barcode Scanner PRO $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. ProGo App - Productive goals $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. HopeSquare Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. Lootbox RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
  3. Monster Numbers Full Version: Math games for kids $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
  4. Last Day Survival-Zombie Shooting 24H Dark Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Zombie Avengers:(Dreamsky)Stickman War Z $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Secret Tower VIP (Super fast growing idle RPG) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Speed Math 2018 - Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. CMYK - Fun Color Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. HB Napoleon DELUXE $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Ghost Hunter - idle rpg (Premium) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Hero's 2nd Memory : Shooting RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Historia Battles Rome DELUXE $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Historia Battles WW2 CFEL FULL $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Sudoku {Premium Pro} $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. Hills Legend: Action-horror (HD) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. The Trap: Horror game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Cribbage With Grandpas $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. Dr. Panda Bath Time $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. Dr. Panda in Space $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Hoopa City $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. My Little Star VIP : Idol Maker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. WhamBam Warriors VIP - Puzzle RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Particle Live Wallpaper Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Trium Icon Pack - Be delighted $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Alpha Launcher Prime💎 Wallpaper,DIY,Themes,Fast $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. YKP 2 $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. YKP 3 $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Pixel Ring Drop - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Sound Touch $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. Video Touch - Bugs & Insects $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
  3. Video Touch - Vehicles $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
  4. NFC EMV Card Reader $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
  5. Yeni Launcher Classic $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. Confectioner’s calculator $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Bird Identifier $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. File and PDF Converter $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Mushrooming $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Percent Calculator $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  11. Forever Floating Notes Pro - Save and keep ideas $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. SkySafari 6 Plus $14.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. SkySafari 6 Pro $39.99 -> $19.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. QR & Barcode Scanner Pro. $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. Wear Gallery Pro. $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  16. 3D Geeks 🤓: Premium License for 3D Printing $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. WHO IS AWESOME $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Arithmagic - Math Wizard Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. CallofCommander: Zombie Island $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Cannon Conquest (ALL UNLOCKS) $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Cosmic Express $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. She Sees Red - Interactive Thriller $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Space Grunts $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Wolf and Eggs game for watches $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Dungeon Maker $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Golf Peaks $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Slender Last Sleep $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. This War of Mine $13.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. BonVoyage! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. GeoExpert - World Geography $7.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Nobodies: Murder cleaner $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Battlevoid: Sector Siege $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. Fishing PRO 2020(full)-fishing simulator with chat $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. Gnomes Garden: Christmas story $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Roguelite 2: Dungeon Crawler RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Rusted Warfare - RTS Strategy $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Shattered Plane: Turn-Based Strategy Game $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. Star Vikings Forever $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. The Black Dungeon RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  25. Whispering Willows $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Bucin Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  2. Earth & Moon in HD Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper $7.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Game of Life Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Flat Square - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $1.29; Sale ends in 6 days