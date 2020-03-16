Article Contents
Welcome to Monday, everyone. I know many of our readers may be self-quarantining due to the coronavirus, and so I'm happy to report that I have more than a few quality app sales to share today to keep everyone busy. First and foremost it would appear that KORG's synthesizer Kaossilator is still completely free to pick up (regularly $20), and on top of that Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition, Golf Peaks, and Space Grunts are on sale, three quality games that are perfect for wasting hours on end. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 37 temporarily free and 45 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- Time Guru Metronome $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Skyclock $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Travel Safe - World Emergency Phone Numbers $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Wholesome World $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Word Resume Creator Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- KORG Kaossilator for Android $19.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Music Player Pro $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- QR and Barcode Scanner PRO $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- ProGo App - Productive goals $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- HopeSquare Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Lootbox RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Monster Numbers Full Version: Math games for kids $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Last Day Survival-Zombie Shooting 24H Dark Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Zombie Avengers:(Dreamsky)Stickman War Z $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Secret Tower VIP (Super fast growing idle RPG) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Speed Math 2018 - Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- CMYK - Fun Color Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- HB Napoleon DELUXE $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ghost Hunter - idle rpg (Premium) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hero's 2nd Memory : Shooting RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Historia Battles Rome DELUXE $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Historia Battles WW2 CFEL FULL $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sudoku {Premium Pro} $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hills Legend: Action-horror (HD) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Trap: Horror game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cribbage With Grandpas $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dr. Panda Bath Time $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dr. Panda in Space $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hoopa City $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- My Little Star VIP : Idol Maker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- WhamBam Warriors VIP - Puzzle RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Particle Live Wallpaper Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Trium Icon Pack - Be delighted $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Alpha Launcher Prime💎 Wallpaper,DIY,Themes,Fast $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- YKP 2 $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- YKP 3 $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pixel Ring Drop - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Sound Touch $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Video Touch - Bugs & Insects $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Video Touch - Vehicles $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- NFC EMV Card Reader $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Yeni Launcher Classic $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Confectioner’s calculator $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Bird Identifier $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- File and PDF Converter $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Mushrooming $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Percent Calculator $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Forever Floating Notes Pro - Save and keep ideas $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- SkySafari 6 Plus $14.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- SkySafari 6 Pro $39.99 -> $19.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- QR & Barcode Scanner Pro. $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Wear Gallery Pro. $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- 3D Geeks 🤓: Premium License for 3D Printing $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- WHO IS AWESOME $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Arithmagic - Math Wizard Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- CallofCommander: Zombie Island $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Cannon Conquest (ALL UNLOCKS) $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Cosmic Express $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- She Sees Red - Interactive Thriller $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Space Grunts $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Wolf and Eggs game for watches $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Dungeon Maker $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Golf Peaks $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Slender Last Sleep $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- This War of Mine $13.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- BonVoyage! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- GeoExpert - World Geography $7.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Nobodies: Murder cleaner $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Battlevoid: Sector Siege $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Fishing PRO 2020(full)-fishing simulator with chat $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Gnomes Garden: Christmas story $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Roguelite 2: Dungeon Crawler RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Rusted Warfare - RTS Strategy $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Shattered Plane: Turn-Based Strategy Game $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Star Vikings Forever $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Black Dungeon RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Whispering Willows $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Bucin Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Earth & Moon in HD Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper $7.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Game of Life Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Flat Square - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $1.29; Sale ends in 6 days
