OnePlus' Open Beta program gives device owners the ability to try out bleeding-edge software before it's ready for the masses. Those of you with a OnePlus 7 or 7 Pro can now give Open Beta 10 a spin, which has a few key improvements — including the Live Caption feature that came to Pixel devices last year.
The main new feature here is Live Caption support, which can be found in the Accessibility section of the Settings app. Strangely enough, the official changelog doesn't explicitly mention it, but reports in the forum thread confirm that Live Caption is present. The OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro recieved Live Caption support just a few days ago.
Live Caption in OxygenOS (Source: Jay2020)
The beta update also brings the February security patch to the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro, which currently have the Janruary patch level. Here's the full changelog:
- System
- Optimized RAM management
- Improved content now live on settings page
- Enhanced single and double tap performance of Ambient display and lock screen
- Updated Android Security patch to 2020.02
- Phone
- Enhanced the contact details screen
- Gallery
- Fixed the audio and video issues with preloading videos
More information can be found in the source link below. Those of you already on the Open Beta software track might have to wait a few days for this update to roll out, unless you decide to flash it manually.
- Source:
- OnePlus Forums
Comments