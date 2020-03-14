Arlo home security cameras are quite popular, in large part due to their recording capabilities and overall design quality. Unfortunately, this degree of reliability and performance doesn't come cheap, but today's deal from Amazon offers an impressive discount if you're in the market for a multi-room security system. Right now, you can grab a bundle that includes three Arlo Ultra cameras and a base station from Amazon for an all-time low price of $668, which is $131.99 off the MSRP.

During our review, we were impressed by the quality of the footage captured by the Arlo Ultra. However, full 4K recordings are limited to 1080p unless you agree to a $1.99 monthly, per-camera fee. These cameras also feature Alexa/Google Assistant/Homekit support, a fully wireless design, and an integrated spotlight. The camera's 180° field-of-view and full-color night vision capabilities improved the quality of the captured footage even further still.

Considering that the high purchase price was one of the primary issues we found during our review, a sale like this should certainly make the Arlo Ultra a far more appealing option for those looking to outfit their home with a new security system. Just follow the link below if you'd like to get the best deal we've seen yet on this multi-pack of 4K capable cameras.