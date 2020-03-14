Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications and live wallpapers that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous three weeks or so. Today I have a new browser from Xiaomi, a new preview version of Microsoft's Remote Desktop app, and a security-conscious Yahoo search engine that utilizes Microsoft's Bing. So without further ado, here are all of the notable Android apps released in the last three weeks.

Apps

Mi Browser - Fast and secure browsing

Android Police coverage: Xiaomi’s new Mi Browser can save WhatsApp statuses and natively show your Facebook feed (APK Download)

Xiaomi recently released the Mi Browser on the Play Store, and it exists as the default browser on many Xiaomi devices. A dark mode was recently pushed to the app, though users had issues with readability, and so Xiaomi has already addressed the issue, though a few negative reviews still linger on the Play Store. It would also appear that the majority of Android devices out there currently support the browser, so even if you don't own a Xiaomi device, you can give this release a try.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Microsoft Remote Desktop (Preview)

Android Police coverage: Microsoft Remote Desktop switches beta over to new app

The Microsoft Remote Desktop Beta app has been deprecated in favor of a new Microsoft Remote Desktop Preview app, which is now in early access. Luckily Microsoft has notified existing users of the previous app that things are moving to a new release, so while the transition is surely an inconvenience, at least people weren't left in the dark. So if you're eager to test out the bleeding edge features of Microsoft's Remote Desktop app on Android, then you're going to want to install this specific release.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Yahoo OneSearch

Android Police coverage: Yahoo has a new Bing-based search service, and it says it's like super duper private, guys

Yahoo is pretty much at the bottom of my list of tech companies I trust with my data, which is why I find the release of Yahoo OneSearch so perplexing. It's an app built with the focus to provide a free privacy-oriented search engine, and even crazier, Yahoo has decided not to use its own engine and is instead using Bing minus Microsoft's service integration and history. Why anyone would choose to use a Yahoo app to utilize Microsoft's search engine, I have no idea, but then again, Yahoo's business decisions over the last few years have rarely made sense.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Yahoo Mobile - Wireless Plan

Android Police coverage: Yahoo to launch $40 unlimited mobile plan powered by Verizon

Well, it looks like Yahoo is jumping into the MVNO field, now that the company has announced Yahoo Mobile. Essentially Yahoo will piggyback off of Verizon's network to offer unlimited data, text, and talk for $39.99 a month. This app will allow potential users an easy way to shop for devices. Should you order a handset, you can also use this app to track your shipment. Of course, Yahoo Mobile users will also have the ability to manage their account from this app, and 24/7 live Yahoo account support is included.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Boost Note

Boost Note is a Markdown app that's fully open-source, and this week marks the official release on Android. Boost Note offers more than 150 syntax highlights, and it includes cloud saving through CouchDB and PouchDB, which should come in handy for more than a few users. All in all, this is a quality Markdown app that already has a solid track-record on Windows, so I would imagine the newly-released Android version will do well too.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Amazon Music for Artists

Amazon Music for Artists is just that, an app for those that sell their music through Amazon. Essentially this is an app that will track your music sales while also filling you in on when and where people listen to your music. The app even ties in with Alexa so that you can learn how your music is trending through the public's use of the smart assistant. Of course, since this is a new release, many features are currently missing, but like any new app, promises have been made that further updates will bring some useful tools eventually.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Loop - Personal Display

Loop - Personal Display is a social media app designed for private use. Essentially this release allows its users to keep family and friends "in-the-loop" with their personal ongoings, all without sharing this data with the entire world. Clearly, people are starting to slowly relearn that sharing their lives online with perfect strangers was never actually a good idea.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Filter Box - Notification Manager

Filter Box is a notification manager that can store all of your notifications in one place for easy readability at a glance. No matter the apps you choose to use, your notifications will be stored within Filter Box so that you can view your notification history in a chronological timeline. You can even set up your own rules in the app to better filter and store your notification to match your personal preferences.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $3.99 a piece

Super Status Bar - Gestures, Notifications & more

Super Status Bar can easily replace the stock Android OS status bar with something much more customizable, and some handy tools are definitely included. This means you can easily change your brightness through simple swipes on the third-party bar. Heck, you can even display your battery level above the bar, for at-a-glance simplicity. Of course, some of the app's features are locked behind a few in-app purchases, but since Super Status Bar is free to install, you can trial the software before you choose to fully invest in the app.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $7.49

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

OnePlus File Manager

Android Police coverage: OnePlus publishes its file manager on the Play Store for faster updates

The OnePlus File Manager has been published on the Play Store so that OnePlus can easily update the app without having to push out an over-the-air software update through a carrier. So far, only OnePlus users can download the app, and since this is the default file app on all OnePlus devices, everyone that can use this release already has it installed.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

adidas GMR

Android Police coverage: The Adidas GMR is a $40 Google Jacquard tag with a FIFA game tie-in

Adidas, EA Sports, and Google Jacquard have joined forces to tie each company's products together for some sort of football experience. Essentially Adidas now offers a shoe that is capable of detecting football-specific movement, all thanks to Adidas' GMR insole and Jacquard's Tag, a sensor developed by Jacquard with Google. Somehow this clothing tech ties into EA's FIFA Mobile app, not that the Play Store actually describes why anyone would want to go through the trouble to do any of this. Luckily Adidas' website offers some insight, and basically, you'll wear Adidas smart shoes to improve your stats in the mobile version of FIFA Soccer.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Live Wallpapers

DYNAMIC EARTH Live Wallpaper FREE

It's been a while since we've covered a live wallpaper in our weekly app roundup, mostly because live wallpapers are rarely published anymore. This week I actually have two live wallpapers to share with everyone, and Dynamic Earth Live Wallpaper is the first. As you can see, this is a wallpaper that offers a slick-looking globe at the center of the screen, and as the globe turns red particles sweep over the world's continents, which is rather nifty looking. Best of all, you can install this wallpaper for free to see if you like it, and if you do, you can unlock all of its features through a single in-app purchase.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

Metropolis

Okay, so I've covered more than a few map-themed live wallpapers in the past, and the majority are very similar, but Metropolis stands above the crowd, all thanks to its 3D maps. So instead of setting your live wallpaper to a flat image (like most map-based live-wallpaper apps), Metropolis will allow you to create a much more detailed wallpaper with its 3D map tech. Essentially, if you've ever wanted to create a live wallpaper out of Google Earth imagery, this is indeed the wallpaper app for you.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

