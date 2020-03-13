By this stage of the wearables game, Samsung has pretty much nailed down the formula for building great smartwatches. The company has been churning out hits for years, seemingly iterating on its winning designs and software with each generation. For a limited time, you can pick up last year's original Samsung Galaxy Watch Active for just $137.17 ($62.82 off) at Microsoft.

The Galaxy Watch Active may not be the newest Samsung smartwatch on the market, but there's still a lot to love about this model. It features a worthy Exynos 9110 processor, 4 GB of onboard storage, 750 MB of memory, and a 5ATM with IP68 waterproof rating. When we reviewed the Galaxy Watch Active in April of 2019, we lauded its premium design, blazing-fast OneUI powered by Tizen, and multi-day battery life.

The Galaxy Watch Active comes in three different colors, though only the Black and Green versions are in stock for today's deal. This discount is running until Sunday, March 15th, so if you want a brand new Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, you only have a couple days to place your order.