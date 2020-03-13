Although there has been no formal announcement yet, Samsung just published almost all the details regarding its upcoming Galaxy A11 phone, including plenty of photos and nearly complete specs. The A11 will sport an unnamed 8-core chipset, 6.4" HD+ (720p) TFT display with a hole-punch camera cutout, a big 4,000mAh battery, and three rear cameras.

Specs Chipset Unnamed 8-core, 1.8GHz RAM 2/3GB (depending on market and carrier) Storage 32GB, microSD expandable Display 6.4" HD+ 720x1560 (TFT) w/"Infinity-O" cutout Rear cameras 13MP f/1.8 primary, 5MP f/2.2 wide-angle, 2MP f/2.4 depth camera Front camera 8MP f/2 Battery 4,000mAh, 15W fast charging Dimensions 161.4 x 76.3 x 8 mm 177g Colors Black, White, Blue, Red Misc. Rear fingerprint sensor, face recognition

Specs basically agree with what we heard in previous leaks, though a few noteworthy details are absent. We don't know whether the A series has moved on to USB Type-C or not. Photos of the back and side-rear profile certainly look like it has a headphone jack, though.

Software details aren't stated either, and the chipset powering the device is unnamed — sometimes that means a lower-end MediaTek, sometimes an in-house Exynos (though I'd predict the latter, given the A10).

Other specs are a notable step up from the last entry in the series. The A11 will sport a bigger battery, three rear cameras (two of which are actually useful, as one is just for portrait depth-sensing), and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor — the previous A10 had none.

The screen is still relatively low resolution at 720p, and it's going to be a TFT/IPS panel, not AMOLED, but it does adopt a hole-punch "Infinity-O" design. Storage and RAM remain mostly unchanged.

We should note that Samsung hasn't actually issued a press release regarding the A11, simply publishing these specs and photos without any context. We don't know if the company accidentally leaked/scooped itself here, or if this is the form the announcement will take. We've reached out to Samsung for confirmation regarding its publication of these details, but have yet to hear back yet. Either way, take a gander at Samsung's upcoming budget phone in the meantime — it doesn't look bad at all.