Microsoft and Samsung partnered up to bring us an enhanced version of the Your Phone service that connects Android phones with Windows machines. The Korean company promised to add even more exclusive improvements to the syncing utility for the Galaxy S20 and the Z Flip, like cross-platform copy and pasting and RCS support. As part of the latest Windows 10 Insider Preview Build announcement, the partners took the chance to make good of that word.

Cross-platform copy and pasting lets you transfer text and images seamlessly across devices. On your Windows machine, you can use the familiar ctrl + c and ctrl + v keyboard shortcuts or the right-click menu while you can tap and hold on your Samsung phone to make the copy and paste dialog pop up. You can activate the feature in Your Phone's settings if your PC is running Windows 10 April 2018 Update or higher. The capability is also only available in "select markets," but unfortunately, Samsung doesn't state which.

If your carrier supports it, you can now also send and receive RCS messages on your linked Windows PC, provided you use Samsung Messages as your default app. The desktop OS automatically marks messages as read on your phone, so you don't have to swipe away redundant notifications. This RCS relay is exclusive to the Galaxy S20 series and the Windows 10 April 2018 Update or higher.

Additionally, the update allows you to let your phone display a black screen when you're mirroring it to your PC to save power. To view your screen on your handset again, just press the power button, activate Bixby, or swipe over the display. This is supported on any Samsung device capable of screen mirroring.

The features should already be available in the Your Phone app on your Galaxy S20 or Z Flip. If not, make sure you're on the latest production or beta build, which you can get over at APK Mirror. Should you still not be able to get copy and paste to work, you might be in an unsupported region.