LG has published the kernel source for its latest smartphone, the V60 ThinQ. The code is available for two variants of the device: LMV600N and LMV600NO. The phone was released with LG's skinned version of Android 10.

App developers will be able to tailor their products for certain features the V60 supports like high-quality audio from the on-board Quad DAC system.

Fun fact: the company put out the V50's kernel ahead of its release.