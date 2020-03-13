Article Contents
Welcome to Friday, everyone. The weekend is almost here, and since the majority of people will most likely be staying home because of the coronavirus, I suppose it's a good thing that I have more than a few quality sales to share today. Most notably, KORG is offering its Kaossilator synthesizer app free of charge (normally $20), and if you're looking for a couple of good games to keep you busy this weekend, make sure you don't miss out on Slayaway Camp and Cyber Knights RPG Elite. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 22 temporarily free and 47 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- Scientific Diet Clock $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Home Workouts Gym Pro (No ad) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- KORG Kaossilator for Android $19.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Dead Bunker 2 HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- SOMEDAY $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Stone Of Souls $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- [VIP] Cash Knight - Finding my manager (Idle RPG) $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- God of Attack VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Tower of Infinity VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Duck Warfare $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- 13 Puzzle Rooms: Escape game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Crazy Tap Chef VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Idle Train Station Tycoon : Money Clicker Inc. $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tap knife VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Devil Twins: VIP+ $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dragon slayer : Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Surface Trimino: increase the area. Casual game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Diddly - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Star Clock Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Vinty - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Shadowy Oreo Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Simplex Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Calligrapher Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Cycle Time Pro $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Maki Plus: Facebook and Messenger in a single app $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Push to Kindle by FiveFilters.org $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Alarm Clock Pro $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Rapid Cleaner Pro $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Rapid Notifications Blocker PRO $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Video Player All Format - OPlayer $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- WiFi Thief Detector Pro(No Ad) - Who Use My WiFi? $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Learn Japanese Pro $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn Korean - Grammar Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Photo Widget + $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Vape Tools Box [for true Geeks] $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Camera HD Pro $5.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- GPS info premium +glonass $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Personal Finance - Expense Tracker, Money Manager $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Aftermath XHD $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Juggle! $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Kiwanuka $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- SpellKeeper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Super Soccer Champs $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Tennis Champs Returns $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- TileStorm: Eggbot's Irish Adventure $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Who Are You, Mr. Cooper? $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Doom & Destiny $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- HideAndSeek[Story of Dorothy] $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Moment : the Temple of Time $2.49 -> $1.29; Sale ends in 4 days
- Dust and Salt $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Super64Pro (N64 Emulator) $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cyber Knights RPG Elite $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dark Quest 2 $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Earthlings Beware! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Magic Cookies! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pilot Brothers 1 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pilot Brothers 2 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pilot Brothers 3 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Strike Team Hydra $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Templar Battleforce RPG $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Angel Fish: VIP+ $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cosmic Express $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Galaxy Trader $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Preschool Numbers and Quantities English & German $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- ReactionLab 2 - Particle Sandbox $2.77 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Slayaway Camp: 1980's Horror Puzzle Fun! $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Borealis - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Verticons Icon Pack $1.75 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- 3D EARTH PRO - local weather forecast & rain radar $9.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
Comments