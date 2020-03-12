Spotify is one of the most popular music streaming services, and with good reason. It has the best algorithms for guessing what new music you'll like from its vast catalog. Another great feature that Spotify has to offer is its social integration. If you want, your friends will be able to see what you're listening to so that they can check it out. Until now, you've only been able to change your profile picture and username on the website, but as of this week, you can edit your profile from the mobile app too.

If you want to edit your profile, open the settings menu and tap View profile and then Edit profile. From there you can make the desired changes. It's always good to see an app gain the same functionality as the website; after all nobody wants to sign in through a browser just to change a username.

The profile editor has started rolling out on Android and iOS, so expect to see it on your phone soon.