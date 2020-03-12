While OnePlus occasionally drops the ball when it comes to software updates, it's generally one of the most responsive and community-friendly manufacturers out there. As such, the company has finally published the first Open Beta for its latest flagships, the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro, which comes with a slew of system and app enhancements and the previously Pixel 4-exclusive Live Caption.
Open Beta 1 follows three months after the introduction of the Closed Beta and weighs 2.55GB. It comes with February's Android security patch. On board, there are RAM management optimizations, improvements to single and double taps on the lock screen and the ambient display, and enhancements to the settings page thanks to "improved content" (whatever that means). Additionally, the Phone app now has a better contact details screen, and the Gallery has received a fix for audio and video problems while preloading videos.
The Open Beta also introduces Live Caption to the OnePlus devices, which we have previously seen on the Pixel phones and Samsung's Galaxy S20 line. The feature automatically and locally transcribes speech in any media, subtitling each and every word it recognizes on your device. You need to enable it via Settings -> System -> Accessibility -> Live Captions.
- System
- Optimized RAM management
- Enhanced single and double tap performance of Ambient display and lock screen
- Improved content now live on settings page
- Updated Android Security patch to 2020.02
- Live Caption
- Added live caption feature, this will detect speech in media and automatically generates captions (to enable: Settings-System-Accessibility-Live Caption)
- Phone
- Enhanced the contact details screen
- Gallery
- Fixed the audio and video issues with preloading videos
You can download Open Beta 1 on the manufacturer's website — click on Beta Build in the navigation. Be sure to back up your data before flashing the software, as you might lose your files in the process if something goes wrong.
