TAG Heuer has just revealed a "new generation" of its Wear OS-powered, high-end smartwatches. Featuring stainless steel or titanium cases, a round OLED display, a 430mAh battery, NFC, GPS, a heart rate monitor, and an updated Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC, it basically has everything — and it will cost All The Money, too. Prices start at $1,800 for the "basic" version with a black rubber strap. It's available now to order online "in all regions," and will start showing up in some retailers tomorrow, Friday the 13th.

Overall specs are as follows:

Specs Chipset Snapdragon Wear 3100 Battery 430 mAh, rated for "all-day standard use) of 20 hours with 1-hour workout, 6 hours of continuous sports use Display "Sapphire glass" 1.39" 454x454 OLED Connectivity Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, QZSS Materials Steel or titanium cases, rubber or stainless steel bracelets (titanium only available with rubber) Misc Water resistant to 5ATM Dimensions 45mm diameter, 13.5mm thick. 108G for steel w/ rubber, 179g for steel w/steel, 86g for Titanium w/rubber

If Wear OS's default Google Fit integration isn't enough, there's also a new TAG Heuer Sports companion app that provides ostensibly improved (or at least somehow different) tracking for golfing, running, cycling, walking, and other unnamed "sessions."

These new models also come with a new stopwatch app, "paying tribute to the brand's timekeeping heritage" — you can't make this stuff up. It boasts "to-the-millisecond precision" and a "bespoke settings interface." As you'd expect from a luxury product, it's assembled in France and Switzerland.

Hopefully, this new version steps things up over the line's previous incarnations, which sport much older specifications. You can learn more about this latest generation of the Connected smartwatch or even pick one up over at TAG Heuer's site.