If you're on the market for a wireless security camera system to keep an eye on your home and your yard without breaking the bank, the Anker eufyCam 2 is an excellent option. With this deal, you can snatch a two-camera bundle for $276, which is $76 off the regular price.

The cameras come with Full HD sensors, night vision, and two-way audio, letting you see what's going on at night and talk to visitors remotely. The system works with Assistant and Alexa, meaning you can stream the feed directly on your smart display. The built-in battery can last up to a year, which is both impressive and convenient. Finally, there's no need for a subscription with the eufyCam 2, as the base station comes with 16GB of built-in storage to save video footage.

The bundle includes two wireless cameras, which are IP67-rated. This means they can be mounted both indoors and outdoors and withstand harsh conditions. The required base unit is also included in the bundle, and can even act as a Wi-Fi repeater, allowing you to boost your home network's signal.