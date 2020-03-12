The EU is hoping to enact its own "right to repair" for phones, tablets, and laptops in the region by 2021. Details are very sparse right now, and this goal only been revealed as one component of the so-called Circular Economy Action Plan, a part of the European Green Deal, a roadmap that hopes to make the region carbon neutral by 2050.

The plan will include both legislative and non-legislative measures (again, undefined at this early juncture) to enact the proposed changes. In addition to a consumer right to repair, the current plan also hopes to place a ban on the destruction of unsold durable goods, and new regulatory requirements and frameworks to be imposed on reduction, reuse, and recycling of plastics, textiles, and packaging. Longer product lifetimes for consumer electronics and more sustainable batteries are also hoped for, with the general goal across the board being simply: waste reduction.

A "take back scheme" for returning or selling back old phones, tablets, and chargers is being considered as part of the proposal.

The EU is also looking into imposing a single charging standard for small consumer electronics and phones, and this isn't the first time the European Parliament has concerned itself with reparability and reuse in consumer electronics, it's been working for years to make things better for consumers, and appliances picked up "right to repair" rules just months ago.

Again, it's early in the legislative process, but the European Commission's goals are clear. It's just a matter of time until the (still important) specifics are worked out.