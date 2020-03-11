YouTube looks to be widely distributing a few minor, but noticeable user interface tweaks for its video player. We've received multiple, consistent reports of the changes from our readers and have seen them for ourselves.

The total runtime stamp, which was previously on placed at the end of the progress bar, has been moved next to the current time stamp. Tapping on the current time stamp changes the number to time remaining and vice versa.

Also, the shorthand information display under the title of the video now includes the upload timeframe relative to the current day — expressed as "1 week ago," for example — in addition to view count. Tapping on the title bar continues to show the exact view count. The specific upload date remains at the top of the description box.