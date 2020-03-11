There are plenty of options to choose from when it comes to the ANC headphones category. Even though Bose and Sony offer the most popular products, luxury brand Montblanc just unveiled a new piece of tech that's about $200 more expensive than its counterparts. At this price, it offers premium built quality and Google Fast Pair, which set it apart from the competition.

Unlike the majority of headphones on the market, the Smart Headphones are crafted out of chromed metal and leather, making them look as stylish and luxurious as any other Montblanc product. The onboard tech is also high-end, as the headphones come with Google Assistant and Fast Pair, and feature active noise cancelation for maximum comfort. Charging is naturally achieved over USB-C, and there's also a 3.5mm input, which can be handy when traveling.

Potential buyers will get to pick between three colors: black leather and chrome, light grey leather and chrome, or brown leather with a gold-hued chrome. Unfortunately, Montblanc hasn't released the technical specs such as battery life and weight, but we should know more about these soon as the headphones are expected to go on sale later this month.