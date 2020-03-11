With the Summit 2, Montblanc was the first company to release a smartwatch powered by Snapdragon's latest Wear 3100 chipset. The luxury brand just unveiled an updated timepiece, which now comes with built-in LTE, along with other improvements.

The Summit 2+ is slightly larger than its predecessor: It features a 1.28" display housed under a sapphire dome crystal, a 43.5mm case, and 22m straps. It's controlled using a rotating crown and two side buttons, in addition to the touchscreen. The most relevant feature is the embedded LTE connectivity, which works thanks to the built-in eSIM module. Unfortunately, the latter is only supported by Verizon in the US for now, but this makes the Summit 2 one of the first Wear OS watches to come with such a feature.

Fitness lovers will also appreciate the timepiece's speedometer, altimeter, barometer, compass, and GPS, especially since no phone is required to track your workouts or stream music. Its IPX8 certification also means it's safe to swim with your watch, making it a true workout partner.

The device is powered by a 440mAh battery, which should last for a full day, or even up to five with power saving enabled. It also comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of built-in flash storage.

The Summit 2+ will be available in black DLC, stainless, rose gold, and bronze steel with a price starting at a whopping $1,170.