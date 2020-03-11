In case you haven't heard, the stock market has taken quite a tumble in the last week or two, forcing tech companies all over the world to reconsider their financial forecasts for the foreseeable future. So far, this hasn't affected the number of deals that have come across our desks, but it could have an impact down the road. Nevertheless, you can help support some of your favorite brands by investing in the latest round of discounts from this week.

Samsung Wireless Charger Duo — $54.56, $45.43 off MSRP (Amazon)

Like the name implies, Samsung's Wireless Charger Duo is capable of charging two Qi-enabled phones or smartwatches at the same time. With Fast Charge 2.0 on board, this pad can push anywhere between 7.5W to 12W of wireless power to compatible devices. The Wireless Charger Duo is available in two colors, but only the black version is discounted today.

JBL Link View — $95, $205 off MSRP (Harman Audio)

If you're in the market for a smart display that prioritizes bold sound, look no further than the JBL Link View. In our official review, we loved its enveloping tones, sturdy build quality, and Google Assistant support that puts it on par with a Google Home.

Nest Hub Max — $210, $20 off w/ code (Daily Steals)

The Google Nest Hub Max remains to be one of the best smart displays money can buy. In our review, we praised it for its superb audio quality, bright screen, and Face Match personalization technology. We weren't huge fans of the price tag, but that issue has been mitigated thanks to today's deal, which you can snag by using the code APGMAX at checkout.

Aukey 30,000 mAh power bank — $50.04, $26.95 off (Amazon)

This massive power bank from Aukey packs 30,000 mAh of juice that can keep all of the devices charged up and ready to go. Equipped with USB-C Power Delivery pumping at up to 30W, this portable battery can top off a smartphone, tablet, or laptop computer, while Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 can charge compatible devices up to four times faster than conventional charging solutions.

Echo Dot + Echo Auto — $59.98, $20 off (Amazon)

The only thing better than snatching up a 3rd generation Echo Dot at a reduced price is having an Echo Auto thrown in for a mere fraction of its worth. Right now, you can pick up both items — a $99.98 value — for only $59.98. The Echo Dot with Echo Auto bundle comes in a variety of colors — Charcoal, Heather Gray, Plum, and Sandstone — all of which are discounted today.