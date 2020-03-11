Logitech probably isn't the first name that comes to mind when it comes to charging accessories, though the company has dabbled with wireless docks in the past. Today Logitech announced its new series of 'POWERED' charging accessories, but they're a bit pricey.

The cheapest product in the lineup is the $39.99 Powered Wireless Charging Pad, which is just a flat square to rest your phone on. It offers fast charging for Apple (7.5W) and Samsung (9W) devices, and use "a combination of internal heat sensors and algorithms" to prevent overheating. For comparison, Choetech sells a two-pack of Qi pads with a faster charging rate for about half the price of a single Logitech charger. Samsung's own 9W pad is only $5 cheaper than Logitech's, but it does include a fan to keep the phone cool.

Logitech is also offering a Qi stand for $59.99 with the same features, but your phone is propped up instead of lying flat on the table. Finally, the $129.99 'Powered 3-in-1 Dock' has additional slots for an Apple Watch and AirPods.

If you really want to buy one of Logitech's new chargers, they're only available from the company's online store in the United States. Those of you in Canada also have the option of grabbing them from Best Buy.