If you're looking for a speaker to blast your favorite tunes, you should consider the JBL Flip 4. It offers great audio quality, and its IPX7 rating means you'll be able to use it safely by the pool this summer — or in the tub during the winter. It usually sells for $100, but it's down to just $60 at Best Buy.

The Flip 4's 3,000mAh battery can last for 12 hours, which is more than enough to handle your wildest pool parties. It also comes with Bluetooth multipoint pairing, letting several people take turns to blast their tunes at a party. Lastly, it can be paired with other JBL speakers for an even more immersive stereo experience.

The speaker is highly appreciated by buyers, who gave it an average review of 4.8 stars out of five at Best Buy. Both black and blue versions are down to $60 at Best Buy, which is $40 less than the MSRP.