The main promise of Google's Stadia streaming platform is that it's not bound by the limitations of fixed hardware: it can scale to accommodate the demands of the game, instead of the other way around. However, it seems one of 2020's biggest titles will push Stadia to its limits: Doom Eternal.

During Stadia's initial unveiling event last year, Id Software (makers of Doom, among other games) said that Doom Eternal would run in "true 4K" on the service. However, a recently-published support article states that the game will actually be upscaled from 1800p to 4K, instead of running at the native 4K resolution of 2160p. However, it will still play at 60FPS at both 1080p and 4K, so most players probably won't notice a difference. HDR support will also be present.

It's worth noting that Doom Eternal is also pushing other platforms to their limits: the Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro will only be capable of playing Doom at 1800p and 1440p, respectively. The recommended specifications for 1440p on PC call for a GTX 1080, which was one of the most powerful graphics cards available only a few years ago.

While Stadia gamers will still get a better Doom Eternal experience than someone who spent hundreds of dollars on a PlayStation 4 Pro, and the ~30% difference between 1800p and 2160p likely will go noticed by most players, it is a bit disappointing that Stadia's promise of major games running at 4K hasn't panned out. Destiny 2 and Red Dead Redemption 2 also don't run at true 4K resolution, as both titles max out at [email protected]. It doesn't bode well that Stadia's claim of being futureproof is currently being tested by consoles that have already been on the market for a few years.