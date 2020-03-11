Printers are terrible, but in many circumstances, they are a necessary evil — especially in the offices and schools where Chromebooks have a stronghold. Chrome OS has been slowly expanding its support for printing over the past few years, as native printing (without Google Cloud Print) arrived in mid-2017, and last year's Chrome OS 78 update made further improvements. Now Google is preparing another key update: a print manager.

Windows, Mac, Linux, and other traditional desktop operating systems offer tools for managing print jobs, which usually offer alerts and diagnostic information if something goes wrong (out of paper, paper jam, etc.). Chrome OS currently has no such utility, but a new commit in the Chromium Gerrit indicates it may be coming soon, as highlighted by 9to5Google.

The commit's code indicates Google is working on a print job management tool, which will become enabled through the #print-job-management-app experimental flag. It's still in the very early stages of development, though there are plans for the app to also have an interface for scanning documents.