Honor is Huawei's successful lifestyle sub-brand that has gained quite some momentum outside of China. Being a Huawei subsidiary, it has to battle the same trade ban woes and won't be able to ship proprietary Google software on its newest handsets, while older devices are still exempted from this rule and continue to receive the familiar version of Android. Regardless of whether or not they have Google apps, a slew of Honor 20 phones and the 9X will start getting the Android 10-based Magic UI 3.0 beginning next week.
Magic UI is a custom version of Huawei's regular EMUI skin on top of Android. As such, the update brings enhancements similar to EMUI 11 to the Honor phones, like improved transitions between apps, revised UX elements, all kinds of UI changes, and a refined camera experience. Android 10 highlights such as a system-wide dark mode, improvements to location permissions, and Google's take on gesture navigation should also be on board.
The update will begin its rollout on March 15. It'll come to the Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, Honor View20, and the Honor 9X, following a five-month long beta testing period. Check your system settings for updates or see if you receive any notifications to get the OTA download going.
Comments