YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium is now available in 80 countries. The programs reached that milestone by becoming available in Nigeria, Turks and Caicos Islands, and Venezuela.

YouTube premium subscriptions are available in Family Plans in Nigeria and Turks and Caicos Islands, but not in Venezuela.

YouTube Premium offers ad-free playback, video downloads, and background playback. YouTube Music is focused more on streaming music with Music Premium also offering downloads for tracks.