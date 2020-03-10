The Galaxy Watch Active2 has enjoyed rave reviews and the general consensus is that it's the best Android-compatible watches right now. If you've been looking for an excuse to dip in, it's a good day for it: the 44mm variant of the Active2 is just $190 on eBay, a full $110 off the standard price.

The Active2 has seen its fair share of good deals, but this is the cheapest the 44mm variant has shown up so far. The 40mm was down to $185 back in January, but prices have stayed steady since.

The item is listed as "Open Box" and without the original packaging, but it does include all the original accessories. In addition to the standard components, it also comes with a second charging dock, which is a steal as they're normally $30 by themselves. Being sold by a company with hundreds of thousands of positive reviews, free shipping, and an included 1-year warranty, is a good plus, so it's definitely time to grab one if you're interested.