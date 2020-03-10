One of the most consistent annoyances we all face in the age of smartphones is the need to recharge. Whether it's a phone, game system, earbuds, or any other product with a lithium-ion battery, eventually, its battery will need to be recharged. Fortunately, this ever-present need to refill our batteries has allowed charging accessory manufacturers, like Anker, to grow in parallel and achieve recognition all their own. Thanks to Amazon's latest Deal of the Day you can save up to 40% on an assortment of Anker's power banks, cables, and charging adapters.

No matter what charging product you're looking to replace or upgrade, Anker's one-day sale should have something to meet your needs. Stand-out offers in this roundup include a $28.49 discount on the Anker PowerCore battery with a 26,800 mAh capacity and the $21 discount (when combined with a $2 on-page coupon code) on the gallium nitride-based PowerPort Atom AC adapter with two USB-C PD ports.

Links to all of today's discounted items, along with temporary discount pricing, can be found below. As per usual with the Deal of the Day, you'll need to pick up any items that pique your interest before Amazon's countdown ends, which leaves you with just over 13 hours before this sale expires.