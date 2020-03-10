Google is working to bring more than 100 additional games to Stadia this year, but not all of them are going to be big-budget AAA releases. Today, Google announced that Image & Form's SteamWorld games are making their way to Stadia in the near future — two of them for free for Pro subscribers.
The SteamWorld series, if you're not familiar, comprises a handful of largely disparate titles loosely connected by a robotic steampunk aesthetic. Dig and Dig 2 are Metroidvanias set in a western-style mining town; Quest is a medieval deck-building RPG; and Heist is real-time strategy with space pirates. They're all well-liked, holding high aggregate scores on Metacritic, and they're all coming to Stadia this year.
While flashy, technically-demanding games might be more impressive gets for Google's fledgling gaming service, it's good to see a wider variety of experiences on offer. We don't know exactly when the games will land (soon™), but SteamWorld Dig 2 and SteamWorld Quest will be free Stadia Pro titles when they launch.
Following the launch of SteamWorld Dig 2 and SteamWorld Quest at the beginning of the month (both of which are free for Pro subscribers), the original SteamWorld Dig and SteamWorld Heist are launching today. The only SteamWorld title not currently available on Stadia is 2010's SteamWorld Tower Defense, a digital title exclusive to the Nintendo DSi.
