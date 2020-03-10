Google Play's loyalty program, Play Points, launched in Japan in late 2018 before making its way to South Korea the following spring and the US in the fall. Now, the program is expanding to two additional Asian regions: Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Play Points's support page now lists a total of five regions in which the program is available. According to a blog post, Taiwan's rewards tiers work the same as in other regions, and 100 Play Points can be redeemed for NT$30 in Play Store credit — about one US dollar. Google hasn't shared specifics about Hong Kong's program, but it's a safe bet the system will work the same there as everywhere else it's available.